and Chiyaan Vikram have teamed up together again for 's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan after nearly over a decade. They were last seen together in yet another Mani Ratnam directorial and their chemistry was loved by fans. When Vikram was recently in New Delhi to promote their film, he opened up about Aishwarya being constantly judged and recalled her oops moment on stage even before was crowned as the Miss World in 1994.

Praising Aishwarya for her charismatic personality, Vikram said that there have been many beauty queens but Aish has something that has stolen everyone's heart. He called her picture perfect adding that it is not just about beauty but everything. He said that Aishwarya is always under a microscope and constantly being watched. And despite of all this, she stays perfect and does it in her own style.

Vikram then went on to recall the time when he first saw Aishwarya when she was yet to win the coveted Miss World title. "The first time I saw her she hadn't even gotten the title yet, I was in the crowd. As she got in, the cloth got caught in her leg and she stumbled and I thought she's gonna fall on her face. She stumbled, she did a couple of missteps, she gathered her poise came back and did the routine whatever she was supposed to do. It struck me this person is going places. I sense that in her, the confidence, the poise, the grace. Anywhere you go, even in Chennai, in south India, even today there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her picture," he said.

Vikram also said that he is often told by fans that he and Aishwarya both look fantastic on screen but they don't get to work together in movies very often. He then praised her dancing skills and admitted that he just forgot himself and lost watching her dance steps during a shot.

He also lauded Aishwarya's professionalism and liked the way she puts into her character. Despite being a mother, looking after her household, spending time with her family members, Aishwarya gets her lines straight. He then told Aishwarya that 'it must be so scary being who you are'.

While Aishwarya plays the double role of queen Nandini of Pazhuvoor, Vikram portrays role of Aditha Karikalan (Chola emperor in 10th century) in Mani Ratnam's ambitious historical epic drama Ponniyan Selvan I. It also stars , , Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, , Jayaram, , Rahman and R. Parthiban, and is all set to release on September 30.