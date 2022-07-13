Ponniyin Selvan: Vikram star Kamal Haasan collaborates with Mani Ratnam after 35 years since Nayakan

Director is all set to light up the big screen with his much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan starring , Vikram, Tamil stars , Jeyem Ravi, Trisha, Shobitha Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Jayaram and in major roles. And if reports are to be believed, Vikram star is going to collaborate with Mani Ratnam on the project. Also Read - Vikram to 2.0: Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time that have shattered box office and set new records

According to the reports, Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to narrate the film’s introduction. The makers, however, are yet to make an official announcement on the same. If the reports turn out to be true, Ponniyin Selvan (Ps-1) will mark Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's second collaboration after 35 years since the actor-director's outing with in 1987. Also Read - Avatar 2, Liger, Ponniyin Selvan, Black Adam and more Hollywood and South BIGGIES set to dominate theatres in second half of 2022

The first teaser of Ponniyin Selvan was recently released online and it blew everyone's mind with its granduer, larger-than-life historical setup and spine-chilling action sequences. The movie, based on the 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, by Kalki Krishnamoorthy is, according to Mani Ratnam, his masterpiece and he has been able to helm it only after several failed attempts. Also Read - Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram's massive fees for the upcoming film will make you feel dizzy

The novel is based on the 10th-century Chola period and the fights within the ruling clan. The role played by spies of the empire, its military leaders and the politics behind it are all shown in the movie. The epic movie has been made on a whopping Rs 500-crore budget and is to hit the screens on September 30.

Mani Ratnam himself tried to make the film in 1999 and 2009 but in vain. He later roped in Lyka Productions for funding the movie and thus the movie shoot commenced. His own Madras Talkies and Alirajah Subaskaran also joined in the production of the movie.

The script of the movie is written by Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel and dialogues have been penned B. Jayamohan, cinematographed by and edited by Sreekar Prasad. Music is crooned by AR Rahman. The movie was shot across India and a few locations in Thailand. The shooting for the movie commenced in December 2020 and concluded in September 2021.