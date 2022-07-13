Ponniyin Selvan: Vikram star Kamal Haasan collaborates with Mani Ratnam after 35 years since Nayakan

If the reports turn out to be true, Ponniyin Selvan (Ps-1) will mark Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's second collaboration after 35 years since the actor-director's outing with Nayakan in 1987.