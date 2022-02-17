Pooja Hegde and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in their 2014 romantic drama Oka Laila Kosam. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. After 7 long years of waiting, the two actors are all set to share screen space again in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's next bilingual movie. Though there is no information regarding Chaitanya-Pooja Hegde's movie, though it is believed that an official announcement will confirm their collaboration. Also Read - Before Priyamani, check out Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South movie actresses who reportedly hiked fees after tasting success
The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie will have Naga Chaitanya on board. In regard to the female lead role, the makers are keen to rope in the most happening actress Pooja Hegde. This project will mark Venkat Prabhu's first straight movie in Telugu. If everything goes well, this will be Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde's second film together. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Netizens hail Ram Charan as 'Man with Golden Heart'; Pawan Kalyan's cryptic tweet leaves fans wondering and more
On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has been shooting for Vikram Kumar's Thank You, while he also has a web series in his kitty. Being one of the busiest actresses of the south right now, Pooja Hegde is all set for a couple of big releases ahead. She is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam which also stars Prabhas in the lead. She will be next seen in Vijay's Beast in Tamil, while she is also roped in for a movie with Mahesh Babu under Trivikram Srinivas' direction in Telugu. Then, Pooja also has Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun beats Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others to become the most popular male Telugu Film star; check full list
Her goal for 2022 is to work with people with a knack for brilliant storytelling, "As for 2022, I'm more determined to jam with brilliant minds and give the audience cinema that is worth remembering. I want to explore spaces of my craft that excite the audience, makers and me."
