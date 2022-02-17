and were last seen together in their 2014 romantic drama . Their chemistry was loved by the audience. After 7 long years of waiting, the two actors are all set to share screen space again in filmmaker 's next bilingual movie. Though there is no information regarding Chaitanya-Pooja Hegde's movie, though it is believed that an official announcement will confirm their collaboration. Also Read - Before Priyamani, check out Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South movie actresses who reportedly hiked fees after tasting success

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie will have Naga Chaitanya on board. In regard to the female lead role, the makers are keen to rope in the most happening actress Pooja Hegde. This project will mark Venkat Prabhu's first straight movie in Telugu. If everything goes well, this will be Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde's second film together.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has been shooting for 's Thank You, while he also has a web series in his kitty. Being one of the busiest actresses of the south right now, Pooja Hegde is all set for a couple of big releases ahead. She is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam which also stars in the lead. She will be next seen in Vijay's Beast in Tamil, while she is also roped in for a movie with under ' direction in Telugu. Then, Pooja also has Cirkus opposite , Acharya with and .

Her goal for 2022 is to work with people with a knack for brilliant storytelling, "As for 2022, I'm more determined to jam with brilliant minds and give the audience cinema that is worth remembering. I want to explore spaces of my craft that excite the audience, makers and me."