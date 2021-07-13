Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni and more – here's how much the highest paid South actresses earn per movie

South actresses are ruling the roost these days, even more so that Bollywood heroines, especially after their movies have become all the more popular on OTT platforms since the first lockdown. And it's distinctly showing in the moolah they're commanding from their producers. In fact, you'd be surprised to know that some of them are earning even more than Bollywood's popular leading ladies. So, how much are they exactly making? Well we've got all the lowdown for you right here... From , and Nayanthara to , Samantha Akkineni, and – here's how much dough the highest paid South actresses in India command per movie... Also Read - Anushka Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni and more actresses who played onscreen mother to male stars older to them

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who's now also become popular in the Hindi film industry, is said to be raking in Rs. 3.5 crore per movie.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is said to be charging a cool Rs. 4-5 crore per movie post the Baahubali franchise.

Nayanthara

Lady Superstar Nayanthara reportedly takes Rs. 2.5-3 crore per movie.

Kajal Aggarwal

Apparently, Kagal Aggarwal is paid approximately Rs. 3 crore per movie.

Shruti Haasan

Word is that Shruti Haasan gets Rs. 2.5 crore per film.

Samantha Akkineni

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is supposed to be taking home Rs. 2 crore per film.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Finally, Tamannaah is touted to make anything in the range of Rs. 1.5-2 crore for each movie she signs.