Pooja Hegde breaks silence on gossip of a fall-out with Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

While Pooja Hegde has had a non-controversial careers, rumours of her cold vibes with Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas, and the fall out with Samantha Ruth Prabhu did make a lot of noise. Now, Pooja Hegde has finally cleared the air on the same. She told Bollywood Bubble that negative news was more saleable than positive news. She says the news may not be true but people love to talk and debate about it. Pooja Hegde says she believes in flooding her life with positive vibes only. She said she made it a point to post only good things on her social media. She told Bollywood Bubble, "My social media will always be about the good times in my life because I feel that there's already so much negativity out there and I don't want to add to it. I try to let that go and then focus on the positive."

There were reports of how there were cold vibes between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on the sets of Radhe Shyam. The makers UV Creations put out a denial straightaway. They wrote in the statement, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

Fans will remember the epic Instagram account hacked controversy of Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans had seen a meme of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with a caption that I do not find her pretty. This led to a huge online spat between fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her.