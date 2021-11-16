Pooja Hegde is by far one of the most sought after young actress on the anvil today, and that, too, across multiple film industries, with the hottie bagging plush projects and starring roles opposite some of the biggest moviestars in India. However, the faster you rise to the top, the more the competition heats up, which is why you always have to be on your best game. Now, y'all may well remember that Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the latter's 28th film and his third outing with Director Trivikram after Athadu and Khaleja. She now may have competition though by way of Lavanya Tripathi, who reports suggest has been handpicked by Mahesh Babu as the film's second lead. Also Read - Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan confirms MEGA-CLASH with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam via this latest BLOCKBUSTER announcement

Of course, we're sure that will be right on the money with her performance as always and such competition is always good to keep one on their toes as long as everything is done in a healthy manner. Plus, if the script demands it, then why not? Coming to the as yet untitled film itself, word is that it's expected to go on floors soon after both and Trivikram Srinivas wrap up their current commitments for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak respectively. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, KGF 2, Acharya and more south entertainers special festive treat for movie buffs! Get ready for big updates

If the reports do turn out to be true, this would be the first time and Mahesh Babu work with each other on screen, besides being the actress' first big-budget movie alongside a top Telugu superstar. Pooja Hegde and the Price of Tollywood have previously worked together in the latter's 2019 hit, Maharshi. Also Read - Check out the new release dates of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and 5 more South biggies – view pics