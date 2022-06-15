Pooja Hegde hits the JACKPOT; to star alongside KGF 2 actor Yash in his next movie? [Deets Inside]

Pooja Hegde is really travelling places and fast, and that, too, across multiple film industries, be it Bollywood, Tamil cinema or the Telugu film industry. And now, the actress is all set to spread her wings across Kannada cinema, too. From what we're hearing Pooja Hegde is all set to make her Kannada movie debut, which would've been reason enough to rejoice for all Pooja Hegde fans, but the chatter on whom she's possibly going to star opposite is what will really send her fans into a tizzy. Word is that Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead of Rocking Star Yash's next movie after KGF 2, tentatively titled Yash 19. Jackpot, right? Also Read - Lock Upp fame Karanvir Bohra in legal trouble; case filed against him for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 crore [FULL REPORT]

About Pooja Hegde and Yash movie

As per a report in Sacnilk, Pooja Hegde has been approached by the makers of Yash 19, which is being directed by Narthan, who previously helmed the smash hit and critically acclaimed Kannada film Mufti back in 2017. According to the report, the makers of Yash 19 have already commenced talks with Pooja, and if all goes well, which seemingly has been till now, then an announcement of her Kannada film industry debut, opposite none other than Yash, should happen soon, shortly after she signs on the dotted line. Also Read - Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi put her body on the line with this RISKY decision for the Rana Daggubati starrer

Pooja Hegde in or out of Mahesh Babu's SSMB28

Earlier, there were reports of Pooja Hegde apparently having walked out of Mahesh Babu and Director Trivikram Srinivas' next collaboration, tentatively titled SSMB28 due to date issues, which will also be Mahesh Babu's immediate upcoming release. However, her team has since denied any such reports, firmly stating that while the talk of date issues aren't fabricated, her opting out of the film is, and that the actress shall be adjusting her date as and when required as she's extremely keen to do the movie. Also Read - Prabhas' heartfelt gesture for Deepika Padukone after her health scare on Project K sets will win you over [Exclusive]