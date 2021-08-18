currently has projects announced and rolling in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. In Bollywood, Pooja will be seen alongside superstar in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Bhaijaan) and with in Cirkus. In Tollywood, she has Radhe Shyam alongside and in Tamil, the actress will be seen with Vijay in Beast. But actress 's husband and director RK Selvamani is unhappy with the way Pooja is allegedly invoking high production costs after attaining stardom. Also Read - From Keerthy Suresh To Rashmika Mandanna – 5 south actresses who make satin look extra sexy

During his recent media interaction, Selvamani came down heavily upon Pooja alleging that the actress 'used to come on the shoot spot with 1 additional person' but after attaining stardom, she has allegedly 'started to add additional burden on the producers.' He claimed that Pooja is bringing as many as 12 people to shooting locations. "What's the need for her to bring 12 people to the shooting location along with her? It invokes high production costs that affect the producers," he added.

Pooja who made her film debut with Tamil film (2012), eventually went on to give many blockbusters in Telugu films too. She made her Hindi debut with director 's Mohenjo Daro. From , , to now Salman Khan and Vijay, Pooja has worked with the most bankable actor in the film industries across India.

Talking about what kind of nervousness she feels with Hindi and Tamil industry, Pooja had said, "With 'Cirkus' and 'Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali', I feel that I have so much to show to the Hindi audience of who I am and that is something, which is making me nervous. With Tamil, the nervousness if very different because it's a new market for me and now I am going back after many years. So, the nervousness is different."

She also said that coming from a non-filmy background affects how she looks at every film. "When you come from a non-filmy background, the whole thing is whatever film you have, becomes like a golden treasure. It's like you have found treasure and you need to make the most of the role you have been given in the film and hope that it helps you in capturing people's attention. Unfortunately, I am a classic example of an over thinker but I think nervous energy is good," she shared.