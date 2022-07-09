Pooja Hegde is one helluva beauty winning hearts with her stints and signing up offers. She already has a lot on her platter. And from August Pooja Hegde will begin shooting for her next with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. And before she kickstarts shooting for the next, SSMB28, Pooja jetted off on a vacation. She will be touristing across three continents and will be unwinding. The actress shared her excitement through a post. Also Read - Lisa Haydon leaves fans in disbelief that she's mom to three kids as she flaunts body in a bikini in Bali

Pooja Hegde jets off on a vacation

A couple of hours ago, Pooja Hegde took to her social media handle and posted a picture of her passport and boarding pass. The Radhe Shyam actress looked pretty excited to begin her journey of gipsy life for a couple of weeks. Pooja is first heading to Bangkok. Pooja Hegde shared a picture of herself from the gangway at the airport and wrote, "1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go. #gypsiegirl." Check out her posts here: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and more RICHEST South Indian actresses



Pooja Hegde reaches Bangkok

In the stories that she shared following her posts, she is seen enjoying some claiming music in Bangkok. The Beast actress also shared a couple of videos from the streets of Bangkok. It seems Pooja is enjoying her time off by gorging on delicacies from the continent. Check out the snapshots of her stories here:

Pooja Hegde to begin SSMD28 next month

Pooja Hegde is soon going to shoot for her next with Mahesh Babu. They'll be joining hands together for Trivikram's next. The film will go on floors in August and a teaser video announcing the same was dropped a couple of hours ago. Pooja Hegde has been shooting for films back-to-back and this vacation is a much-needed one, no?

On the work front, Pooja has a special number in F3, Jana Gana Mana with , Cirkus with and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with .