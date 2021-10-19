Pooja Hegde says 'one word is not enough' to describe Thalapathy Vijay; gives him THIS adjective

After showing her dominance with acting skills and charismatic presence in Tollywood and Bollywood, is currently shooting for second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay in Beast. While we can't wait to see this fresh pair on the silver screen, in a recent Q and A session a fan asked the actress to describe Thalapathy Vijay in one word, to which, she gave a heart-winning reply as she tweeted, "One word is not enough but I will try ummm sweetest." Also Read - Thalapathy 66: THIS megastar's daughter to star in Thalapathy Vijay's bilingual? Here's what we know

When another fan asked her comment about megastar , she replied, "Don't know about that but Chiranjeevi Garu made my day today by messaging me about my performance in Most Eligible- MEB. Inspired to work harder now."

Talking about the film, it marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The film also features Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Liliput Fariqui in supporting roles. As per the reports, 's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan has come on board to play the lead antagonist in Beast. Apparently, director Nelson Dilipkumar convinced Selvaraghavan with the character design of villain's role and Sun Pictures offered him Rs 2 crore to come on board. The music of the film is composed by (who also worked with Thalapathy Vijay in Master) and the makers are targeting to release the project in Summer 2022.