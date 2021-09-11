In a shocking development, popular Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala, who is known for starring in many TV serials and a handful of movies to his name, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, said industry sources. He was 54.

He was found hanging in his house near Thiruvananthapuram and the police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe. According to the reports, Ramesh had returned to his home two days back after shooting at a location for his latest project. The police have concluded that Ramesh was apparently facing financial issues after Covid-19 lockdown.

His body has been taken to the morgue of a medical college hospital. He was living with his second wife and son for the past few years. His wife had found him hanging in his bedroom's ceiling fan at around 6.30 am.

Ramesh was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state and has also acted in films. He soon after his college days along with his friends took to the drama stage and for the past 22 years he has been a very busy actor. He was last seen in a serial called Pournamithingal.

Ramesh came to the television industry from a theatre background when he was doing his degree at Government Arts College. The popular serial director Dr. Jaanradhanan was his mentor.