Atlee has proved that he is one of the finest directors in the Indian film industry. He is a massy director who knows how to make mega-budget films that appeal to the audience. The best example is Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's combination proved to be a hurricane and it led to a havoc at the box office. The movie smashed all the records and became one of the highest grossing films ever. It crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore at the box office quite swiftly. Now, fans are waiting with bated breath to know more about Atlee's next film. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan’s feet after winning best director award for Jawan; here’s how the superstar reacted [Watch video]

How much is Atlee charging for his next?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Atlee's next project is with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. As per a report in Indiaglitz.com, the movie with Sun Pictures and Atlee as director was to have Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. However, that is not happening and Atlee is now said to have joined forces with Allu Arjun for the same. That's not all. The report also mentions about his remuneration. It states that Atlee may become the highest-paid Kollywood director as he is allegedly charging Rs 60 crores for his next film. The work on the script is on and final talks are in progress, says the report. However, there's no confirmation over these reports as yet. The report also asserts that if these numbers are true than Atlee would be charging more than his mentor director Shankar. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and more celebs make glamorous appearances at the event [View Pics]

In recent times, Atlee went viral as he won an award at the Zee Cine Awards. A video of him touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet went viral. Netizens called him humble and kind. Shah Rukh Khan embraced him a warm hug and fans could not get over the bond they share. Atlee was also present with his wife at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Also Read - Atlee talks about his next project with Shah Rukh Khan; promises to be better and bigger than Jawan

Here's a video of Atlee talking about Salman Khan

Is Jawan 2 in the making?

About his upcoming projects, fans are also desperately waiting to know if Jawan 2 is in the making or not. The ending of Shah Rukh Khan's film gave fans hopes that a sequel is in the pipeline.