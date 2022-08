Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday disappointed all. There were high hopes from this film, however, it failed to meet audiences' expectations. From its story to Ananya Panday's acting, everything about this film was criticised. Its failure is currently a hot topic of discussion. But leaving all this behind, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to begin shooting for his next film Kushi. He shares the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also Read - Liger Hindi first weekend box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer surpasses lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood stars' biggies

High hopes from and 's film Kushi

Kushi is a romantic comedy. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a big name down South and her fans are extremely excited to see her on the big screens. Her popularity has just reached a newer high. So now Vijay Deverakonda's fans are hoping that she would manage to revive his sinking career. Vijay Deverakonda's greatest hits have been romantic films like Geetha Govindam and hence fans are really wishing that Kushi will turn out to be a box office success. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's magic is expected to do wonders for Vijay Deverakonda's film. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on social media detox, Vijay Deverakonda got upset after watching Liger and more

Samantha will save Kushi & sinking VJD career — AugustBoy ?? (@augustboy96) August 26, 2022

I don't think he will ever do a movie again with ...

His next movie is Kushi with samantha that will hopefully be a big hit...

And JGM there is a big question mark on that project now because I don't think Puri has enough money left for JGM... — Lalan Gupta (@LalanGupta2005) August 27, 2022

All about Kushi

As per the reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have canned two big scheduled of Kushi and now they are going to begin with the third one. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is going to release in December during Christmas. We hope luck and may be even the ladyluck favours Vijay Deverakonda with Kushi. Also Read - Liger: Did Vijay Deverakonda get upset after watching the movie? Here's how Puri Jagannadh's film only brought negativity for the star