Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for yet another south Indian film and this time she will be collaborating with south superstar Ajith Kumar after 23 years. Yes! Right now Ajith is shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming film 'AK 61' and might wrap up the film by end of September. The film is helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor starring Sanjay Dutt, Manju Warrier and more. While after finishing this film the south superstar will start working on 'AK 62' and this film mega-budget film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. while the report suggests that the makers have chosen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the related lady in the film.

The makers have even got in touch with the former Miss World and if everything turns out well she will be reuniting with Ajith after 23 years. Ajith and Aishwarya were seen together last in Kandu Konden Kandu Konden (2000) directed by Rajiv Menon. while the film had Tabu as Ajith's leading lady and Ash was paired opposite in the said film. And now the makers are trying to pair Ajith and Aishwarya in AK 62 and waiting for the actress to give her nod claims reports.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been doing very selective films as she is a doting mother to Aaradhya and gives maximum time to her daughter Aaradhya. respects her decisions and admires her as a mother and had one praised that she is the perfect mom to her and does what is best for their daughter every time Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's reunion in the film is also the most animated one. Aishwarya was asked about her plans on working with hubby Abhishek again, she has said that it isn't happening anytime soon but will work together if something interesting comes up. The actress even addressed not having release since 4 years now, she said she is in no rush and is happy in her space.