Post spilt with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’s helping her move on

has been making headlines since quite sometime. And while a celeb’s personal life and issues in their marriage is just the kind of spice that fans lap up, there is equal interest in Samantha’s work life and what she is doing post her split. The actress created fan frenzy recently when she stepped out in public for the first time. She was spotted outside a clinic where the paparazzi couldn’t help but go click-click and capture her pictures and also at RRR star Jr NTR’s quiz show Evaro Meelo Koteeswarlu. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a signing spree BUT conditions apply? Read report

While on the show, Jr NTR and Samantha’s banter was something that fans couldn’t get enough of. During their interaction, Jr NTR asked Samantha if she uses any quiz apps and the actress said, “I used to play quizzes on apps in the past but right now I am only using a lot of calming apps.” So here’s how Samantha is dealing with the personal tragedy and keeping her sanity amid all the madness, rumours and speculations that ensued. Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu lose this Bollywood biggie due to Naga Chaitanya? Here’s what we know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha looked happy and glowing on the quiz show and she won an amount of Rs 25 lakh after using two life lines. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is on a project signing spree. Reportedly, she has laid down a condition with the directors about the film shoots to be planned in and around Chennai and not in Hyderabad. The actress has said that if the shoots have to happen in Hyderabad, they should be planned indoors as she is not keen on shooting outdoors in her home city. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu and Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev introduce their first babies; Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a rare public appearance post split with Naga Chaitanya

Perhaps, Samantha knows the fan frenzy she would create if she were to get on an outdoor set in Hyderabad, considering the amount of interest in her off late. There are also reports that Samantha has signed a big Bollywood film and she will be making an announcement soon.