Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce is a big shock for all their fans. The actress broke millions of her fans’ hearts by announcing her separation. But all these problems in her personal life have never affected her work and even today that does not affect her. The actress has signed a female-centric project under a debutant director and the same will be produced by veteran producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, who produced Nani’s Gentleman and Sudheer Babu’s Sammohanam under Sridevi Movies banner. Now, as per reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been paid Rs 3.50 crore as her remuneration for this film. Also Read - Infidelity the real reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's split?

Post her divorce there have been stories on how her career will crash. But that doesn't look true as this amount is quite big. Recently, on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared their statement confirming their split and even asked for privacy from fans, and others. Their statement reads, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya would have marked their 4th anniversary today: A look back at their picture perfect times together

Interestingly, today would have marked Chay and Sam's 4th wedding anniversary. The two got married in Goa in two separate ceremonies on October 6 and October 7 in 2017. Their wedding festivities had gone viral all across the internet and ChaySam fans celebrated their union like a festival. It has been heartbreaking for fans to accept that their perfect celeb fairytale has come to such a tragic end. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu OPENED UP about taking a break from acting after having a baby with Naga Chaitanya: 'That child will be everything for me'