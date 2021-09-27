Power Star Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and his words will make all Young Tiger fans jump with joy

In Tollywood, we have some amazing actors, who impressed us with their dancing skills like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others Talking about Jr NTR, the Janatha Garage star has won hearts with some of his unique dance moves and even the Power Star of Tollywood agrees to it. During the pre-release event of Deva Katta’s political thriller Republic on Saturday evening, Pawan Kalyan said, "The film stars are not getting any money easily in compare of politicians. The actors are only getting it by working hard day and night. If Young Tiger Jr NTR movies do great collections, it is because of his great talent and hard work in performing such unique dance moves, and who is this govt to control the private investments in the film industry when we are already taxpayers?” Also Read - RRR, NTR 30 and more: Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming films promise to be pan-India blockbusters
Talking about Pawan Kalyan, he will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. The film is the remake of Prithviraj and Biju Menon's Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It is directed by Saagar K. Chandra from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. It will lock horns with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the box office in January 2022. Also Read - Has Ram Charan pocketed THIS whopping fee for being the brand ambassador for Disney Hotstar?
On the other hand, Jr NTR will be next seen in RRR, which is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment and also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. The film is directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Also Read - SAY WHAT?! Jr NTR made Ram Charan cry on the sets of SS Rajamouli's RRR? Read shocking deets inside
