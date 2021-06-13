OMG! Prabhas' Adipurush BEATS Baahubali 2 to achieve THIS huge feat

Prabhas' Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses. While fans are eagerly waiting for the first look of the ensemble cast, the film will reportedly become the most VFX heavy film of the country beating 2. While the SS Rajamouli directorial has 2500 visual effects shots, Adipurush will have 8000 VFX shots, which is more than three times of the previous one. Well, with makers going all out we are sure that this mythological epic 3D film will be a visual spectacle for the audience. Also Read - Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and more: 5 updates about Prabhas’ upcoming films that have fans excited

Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles, is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple languages. Whle announcing Prabhas as the leading man, filmmaker Om Raut revealed the reason of casting him and said in a statement, "Ever since I watched , I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them."

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Kriti Sanon revealed how she broke the ice with Prabhas and said, "See, I was told that he is very shy. I read that in interviews of many people. When we met for the first time, he said a very shy 'Hi'. But later we were talking about the Telugu language and jumped topics. Now, I talk a lot. I did not feel that he is very shy. He loves to feed people and is foodie. He got home-cooked food and treated us to fabulous Hyderabadi dishes. He is very cool, warm, genuine and real person."

Adipurush is scheduled to hit the screens on 11th August, 2022.