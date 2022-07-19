Fans of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and more, we have some gloomy news for you. The after-effects of the pandemic on the Telugu film industry haven’t come to an end yet. And now, the next to take a hit are going to be Telugu superstars and superhit directors. During the pandemic, while the theatres have been shut for a long time leaving no choice for the release of the films, producers are still struggling to recover from the losses that occurred due to this void. With films that have turned out to be nothing but huge disappointments to the audiences and distributors, the game of films changed the industry leaving the producers confused. Also Read - Mika Di Vohti: Has Mika Singh found his ideal one in Prantika Das? Check out their lovely moments [View Pics]

With heroes increasing their remunerations, daily wage laborers wanting a hike, increase in cost of production, but the film failing at the box office, is making the producers make new rules. A lot has been happening in the Telugu film industry since the last couple of days regarding theatres, remunerations of heroes and directors, OTT release span and a lot more. Here is what you have to know about it. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant for the third time? Memes inspired by Munnabhai, Mirzapur and more flood Twitter and they will make you ROFL

Demand to reduce remunerations

Before the pandemic, the average remuneration of a top Telugu star is in the range of Rs 45 Cr. Now, the average pay check of the same star is Rs 70 plus cr. A couple of stars even demand Rs 90 Cr and beyond too. Top directors charge Rs 20 to 35 Cr and sometimes they demand for a certain amount of percentage from the profits too. Also, at the same time, these actors and directors have failed in bringing audiences to these theatres in the last six months and this led to huge losses to the producer. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil's BIG revelation about the franchise will make his and Allu Arjun's fans excited [Read Deets]

Advertisement

Who increased the remunerations?

Buoyed by non-theatrical revenue and calculations about the pan-Indian market, producers themselves hiked remunerations for actors and directors. Remunerations alone are more than 50% of a film’s budget and this is not a surprise. And now when the remunerations are taken but the films end up as flops, producers are demanding the actors to cut down their remunerations.

Hardly any hits

The only films that hardly brought some profits to the producers this year are RRR and DJ Tillu. Rest of the films are undoubtedly disasters at the box office. Losses like never before have shaken the industry and producers are going to take ages to recover from the losses that have occurred to them.

A big NO to the theatres!

While the producers are struggling to bring money to produce the films, they are turning out to be nothing but huge disappointments. The loss of money that Tollywood is facing now, it did not happen even during the time of pandemic. Directors and heroes, even their fan following and craze, have failed in delivering content that can satisfy the audiences and make them want to come to the theatres. , , , , Mahesh Babu, and many other A-list actors could not promise good entertainers this year. Unfortunately, films like Yash’s KGF and ’s Vikram, which are from land of other languages have ruled the Telugu box office as well.