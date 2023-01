There is a big news making rounds in Tollywood in connection with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. It is speculated that Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan would come together for their next project. Hyderabad’s popular production company Mythri Movie Makers has signed Pathaan’s director Siddharth Anand for a film. It will be headlined by Prabhas and the WAR actor may join him. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Will Shah Rukh Khan's movie end Baahubali 2's record of biggest opening for a movie on a non-holiday? Film giving stiff competition to Yash KGF 2 as well [Check Stats]

Hrithik and Prabhas both have a massive fanbase across the country. This collaboration will make their fans go gaga taking the internet by storm. Recently on a talk show, Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that they have brought Siddhart Anand on board. Now latest development around the project states that along with Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan will also feature in the film. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood divas who romanced South Indian film industry superstars

Director came up with the idea of casting and together. Both have macho personalities and the two together will set the screen on fire. Allegedly the director has approached the greek god of Bollywood and we await good news. There is no official confirmation from the makers and the actor yet. Also Read - When SS Rajamouli roasted Karan Johar for asking RRR rights, 'You made crores with Baahubali'

If Hrithik Roshan agrees to this project, it will create a sensation. The film will appeal to audiences across the nation tapping into both Hindi and south markets. Hrithik has a massive fan following in the Hindi belt whereas Prabha's fanbase is spread across India after his blockbuster .

This idea of Siddharth bringing the two superstars from both industries could be a hit if it is executed. Siddharth's previous projects include WAR starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. His upcoming film is starrer Pathaan which will release on 25th January 2023. The filmmaker is working on his next Bollywood project titled Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and .

After completing Fighter, Anand will take up the Mythri Movie Makers project with Prabhas. On the work front, the Baahubali actor has Adipurush to release this year, The mythological drama also stars and Saf Ali Khan. He also has Salaar and Project K in the kitty.