Prabhas-Anushka Shetty, Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara: South celeb couples we can’t wait for to get married

We saw several stars from the South film industry like , , Nithiin and others enter into wedlock during lockdown. But why should the buck stop there? Here’s a list of couples from the South industry, or rather, three pairs in particular, who often give us such lovely couple and relationship goals that fans can’t wait for them to tie the knot. Here they are... Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Makers spend THIS whopping amount on 26 sets of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer?

Prabhas-Anushka Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

While the most adorable duo, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, have denied rumours of dating several times, many sources still say that the Mirchi and 2 couple are very much in a relationship. In one of the interviews, Anushka called Prabhas her one of her 3 a.m. friends, which made their fans super-excited. Also Read - Naayak, Okkadu and more: 5 films rejected by pan-India star Prabhas which turned out to be blockbusters

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are one of the most loved couples of Kollywood. While the young filmmaker often posts cute pics of him with Lady Superstar on social media, he has said that both of them are currently focusing on their careers and marriage is not their priority. In an earlier interview Vignesh dismissed reports of their marriage, by stating, “We have been married off by the Internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off." He added, . "Our focus is still on work. Let's see... When we will get bored with dating, we will get married. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know.”

Santanu Hazarika-Shruti Haasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Actress Shruti Haasan's mushy pics with beau Santanu Hazarika on social media have been garnering our attention for quite some time. Santanu, who is a visual artist and doodler by profession, said that they have a great bond and are even planning for collaborations. “We met because of art. We have a very similar taste in art and music. It’s not even similar, it’s almost identical! In fact, I had made an illustration/visual representation of one of her beautiful poems. This can be considered as our first unofficial collab. We have a very strong artistic bond, and we will be collaborating on creative projects,” said Santanu Hazarika in a previous interview.