Superstar Prabhas makes news every day. While his movies like Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab are grabbing headlines, there is equal amount of curiosity around his marriage. He is one of the hottest bachelors of the South Indian film industry. Some days back, an astrologer named Venu Swamy had made some predictions on the marriage of the Salaar superstar. He said that his marriage would be a short-lived one, and it would impact him physically and emotionally. Now, his aunt Shyamala Devi has hit out at such astrologers for spreading false rumours. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' new movie gets bigger, to have cameos from THESE popular South stars

Shyamala Devi takes a stand for Prabhas

She was talking to a local channel Tag Telugu where she spoke about the impact that Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju had on his career. We know how emotional the superstar was on the demise of his uncle. Over the years, Venu Swamy has made some negative predictions about the marriage and health of the pan-India superstar. Shyamala Devi was quoted as saying, "There are a lot of rumors on his health. I see a lot of people talking about his health, marriage, and all. Seeing such rumors hurts us." She also said that only Prabhas' mother, Siva Kumari has the details of his jathakam (horoscope). She wondered how others could talk about it with so much authority. She said such gossip needs to be stopped. Also Read - Salaar 3 with Prabhas on cards? Prashanth Neel's wife Likhita Reddy answers fan questions promising unexpected twists

Shyamala Devi is the wife of late Krishnam Raju. There are rumours that she has made Prabhas the sole heir of her properties. She said he will be doing the duty of getting his cousin sisters married. There are reports that her daughters are not pleased with her decision.

Prabhas has a great line-up of movies

Prabhas' Salaar had its premiere on Netflix two days back. The movie is in top 10 globally. Salaar made by Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel was a global blockbuster. On May 10 2024, Kalki 2898 AD will come in theatres. The movie is made by Nag Ashwin who directed Mahanati. Plus, he will shoot for The Raja Saab with Maruthi. In February 2024, he will start the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit which sees him as a cop.