Prabhas is one of the most sought-after and popular actors across the country now. The actor became a global sensation with Baahubali and has fans all over the world. It is the audiences from the north who showered so much love towards Prabhas. One of the reasons why the audiences got connected to Prabhas is the dubbing that's been given by Sharad Kelkar. Sharad's voice has added so much life to the character of Baahubali and brought the audience close to Prabhas. Also Read - Adipurush to Pushpa 2; A spectacular lineup of highly anticipated South Indian box office biggies [Watch Video]

The voice of Sharad has been so loved by the audiences that he is going to lend his voice to Prabhas once again. Yes! In Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush, Sharad is going to lend his voice to Prabhas once again. Also Read - Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur reveals her initial reaction to the news of the Adipurush actress' rumoured engagement with Prabhas [Exclusive]

In an interview he has given to PTI, Sharad said that he feels voice acting is a responsible job because he is lending his voice to someone else who performed in front of the camera with all his heart out. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas becomes victim of nasty comments from fans of rival stars after morphed pic with Rajinikanth goes viral

“So, I am responsible (for lending my voice) whether it is for Lord Ram or Nani’s character. Lord Ram is the most challenging one. It is a matter of pride for me also to give a voice to Adipurush,” Kelkar told PTI in an interview. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series. It is set to release in June.

Best known for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, web series The Family Man, and Tanhaji, Kelkar said there have been times when he felt pigeonholed due to his baritone.

With Sharad lending his voice for Prabhas once again, fans of Adipurush are waiting for the release as they get to wtiness the amazing performance of Prabhas and voice of Sharad.