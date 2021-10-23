Prabhas Birthday Special: From Anushka Shetty to Allu Arjun – check out the list of Radhe Shyam star’s best friends

- one name that is familiar to all. The star has won hearts of millions with his talent, charm, humility and more. The superstar of South is considered to be one of the kindest and sweetest in the industry. And no wonder everyone wants to be in good books with him. But who does Prabhas consider to be his best friends? On his birthday, let's take a list of stars whom Prabhas considers to be his close friend. Also Read - Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is a perfectionist — here's why

It was during the promotions of Baahubali that Prabhas has picked Allu Arjun as his best friend. They have been friends since a long time and their admiration for each other is commendable.

Gopichand

In the past, Prabhas has himself confessed that he shares a great friendship with Gopichand. So much that he had also attended bestfriend Gopichand's kid's birthday party in 2019.

Prabhas' Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty is also said to be close friend. It is the actress who had once termed Prabhas her 3 am friend. To Deccan Chronicle, she had said, "Prabhas is one of my 3 am friends. We are usually linked up because we are not married, but make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. We are of the same kind. We don’t hide any emotions if we are involved."

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati worked together in Baahubali. Though they her rivals in the film, reportedly, they became very good friend on the sets.