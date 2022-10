The star of and Adipurush, turns a year older today. The actor is looking forward to the release of Adipurush in the New Year. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram in the movie directed by Om Raut. The teaser of the film did not get a smashing response from the general public. In the movie, plays Sita while Saif Ali Khan is . Fans of Prabhas have been praying hard for his success. It is being celebrated by all the fan clubs. Prabhas has three expensive films, Adipurush, Salaar and Project K lined up for release.

We got in touch with celeb astrologer Jagannath Guruji who told us that Prabhas is in a low phase now as per astrology. He said that he is affected by his Mars and Ketu both of which are in retrograde. "Even his Venus is fluctuating which is impacting his career," he said. He said that Adipurush won't do any wonders for his career. "I do not foresee bright fortunes for that movie. It won't do well commercially or critically as per my predictions. But Salaar will be tremendous. After September, his chart is improving. Salaar can make as much money as Baahubali. Prabhas will be back to his former glory, "he said.

Today, the makers of Adipurush and Project K Unveiled posters of the superstar. Fans have been curious to know if Prabhas will marry soon. There are rumours of him allegedly dating Kriti Sanon. Pandit Jagannath Guruji said, "Marriage prospects can arise towards end of 2023. There is nothing happening now. I do not see anything happening on the romance front. Prabhas will be happy in an arranged marriage set up. He had been trying to find a love match but it did not work out. He might consider the love cum arranged option. Unlike , I can assure his fans that he won't be a permanent bachelor."