On August 21, the producers of the highly anticipated Tollywood film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, featuring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, unveiled its trailer. Despite enduring several delays, the movie is now set to hit theaters on September 7. After viewing the trailer, Rebel star Prabhas took to Instagram to convey his impressions. He expressed, "I couldn't stop laughing while watching the #MissShettyMrPolishetty trailer. Sweety & Naveen are fantastic! Best wishes to the team for their September 7th release."

His Instagram post showcased his enjoyment of the trailer and conveyed his admiration for Sweety (Anushka Shetty) and Naveen. He also extended his best wishes to the film's team for its upcoming release on September 7th. It's worth noting that Prabhas shares a strong bond with UV Creations and Anushka Shetty.

In the meantime, the trailer for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty introduces us to the story that unfolds when a chef, portrayed by Anushka Shetty, crosses paths with a stand-up comedian played by Naveen Polishetty. Anushka takes on the role of Miss Shetty, a chef with feminist beliefs who believes she can have children without being married or in a committed relationship. She sees Siddhu (played by Naveen), a stand-up comedian, as a potential candidate due to his sensible and honest nature. However, Siddhu, an emotionally driven individual, seeks a committed relationship and desires to settle down.

The trailer promises an engaging narrative filled with both humor and emotion. Anushka's performance shines in the trailer as she embodies a serious and pragmatic demeanor. Directed by newcomer Mahesh Babu and featuring music by Radhan, the film is produced by UV Creations.

On the work front, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have co-starred in four films namely Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Their on-screen partnership began in the 2009 release, Billa. However, it was in their 2013 collaboration, Mirchi, directed by Koratala Siva, that their pairing garnered significant affection from the general audience. This film turned out to be one of the top-grossing movies of that year, and Anushka and Prabhas' on-screen chemistry was widely lauded as a standout element of the movie.