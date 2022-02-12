Prabhas calls Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James a 'Masterpiece', pens down an emotional note for the late actor

's last film James teaser is out and fans are going gaga over it. The teaser has hit 10 million views within 24 hours already and it shows the star power of the late actor. While fans are celebrating his last time in a mega way. South superstar too shared the first look of Janes on his Instagram post and called it a masterpiece already. He penned down an emotional note for the late actor and wrote, " I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!". Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise left the entire state mourning and his fans were in disbelief at the news of his death. Reportedly Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed on due to a heart attack on October 29 at the age of 46. It is reported that he developed chest pain in the morning and later was taken o Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru in a serious condition. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Radhe Shyam's jaw-dropping budget, RC15 next schedule postponed, Bheemla Nayak RELEASE DATE and more

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites was done with state honors. Karnataka Chief Mister Basavarj Bommai had declared that he will be given state honors. He had reportedly said, " Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying almighty gives Rajkumar family & fans the strength to bear this loss". Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun asked to do special puja by top astrologers; Teaser of Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James out and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

After watching the trailer, the superstar's fans became extremely emotional. One of his fans write, " Trailer is ultimate ️ whole heartedly missing the STAR ️ unknowingly he still brings tears in eyes. I wasn’t a big fan of him but started loving him for his good deeds after his death. Somehow some ppl make home in everyone’s heart unknowingly that’s life." Indeed he is dearly missed. Also Read - Yash’s KGF 2 beats Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and more to become the most awaited South film of 2022: View poll result