This morning, we woke up with the sad news that veteran actor and Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju passed away. It’s a very sad moment for the Tollywood film industry, and as soon as the news of Krishnam Raju’s demise came out, many South celebs took to Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and others took to social media to mourn his demise. Also, many celebs reached his house to pay their last respects, and videos and pictures of the same have made it to social media. Also Read - Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju passes away: Adipurush star shared a special bond with him; shared marriage plans as well

In the videos and pictures, we can see that can’t control his tears, and actors like Gopichand, , Chiranjeevi, and others are consoling him. Check out the pictures and video below… Also Read - Prabhas' uncle and Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83; Gopichand, Allari Naresh and others mourn the Rebel Star's demise

TFI ? Thank You For Everyone Ee Time Lo #Prabhas Anna tho Unnanduku ?♥️#RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/5MNFtEDMIb — ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ™ ? (@IamLuckysrees) September 11, 2022

Prabhas was very close to and the Adipurush star always stated that his uncle is an inspiration to him. Even Krishnam Raju was fond of Prabhas and supported him. He presented the actor’s last release Radhe Shyam in which the veteran actor also played a pivotal role. Raju made his debut with the 1966 release Chilaka Gorinka and was known as the Rebel star. Also Read - Liger's Vijay Deverakonda to Saaho's Prabhas: These South superstars FAILED to create an impact in Bollywood

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, and many more Tollywood stars took to social media to mourn Krishnam Raju’s demise. Check out their tweets below…

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time ? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 11, 2022

Extremely saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Krishnam Raju garu. His contribution to the film industry was immense. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans . May his soul rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

Sad to hear this news today. Will always

remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times ?Om shanti ?? pic.twitter.com/TRdhDCJl4J — (@hegdepooja) September 11, 2022

You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu ?? My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family ?? — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2022

We pray that Krishnam Raju's soul rests in peace.