Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. Ever since starring in and as Baahubali in SS Rajamouli directorial, Prabhas has been getting proposals every single day. And everyone is eager to know when and to whom will Prabhas lose his heart finally? And recently, when Prabhas appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya's show Unstoppable, naturally, the topic of his wedding was touched up. Balayya did not leave an opportunity to tease Prabhas and also mentioned Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty. Even Ram Charan joined the fun.

Prabhas addresses dating rumours with Kriti Sanon

The show called Unstoppable premieres on Aha App. And guess what, it crashed since all the Prabhas fans were eager to know what Balayya and Prabhas would talk about in the episode. And it was super fun. Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Prabhas about his dating rumours with Kriti Sanon. The Adipurush actor called it old news and shared that 'Madam' cleared it already. For the unversed, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' dating rumours were wild in the last couple of days. Kriti Sanon issued a clarification on the same.

Balayya did not leave a chance to tease Prabhas even on that. The way Prabhas addressed Kriti as Madam was picked up by the veteran actor. He jested that even he will call his wife Madam from now on. Balayya made Prabhas take the Madam's name, and the shy guy in Prabhas blushed while naming Kriti Sanon. The whole thing is going viral in Entertainment News right now.

Check Prabhas and Balayya's video from Unstoppable here:

Ram Charan makes an announcement

While on the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna called up Ram Charan who happens to be close to Prabhas. The RRR star made a shocking claim of Prabhas going to give good news soon. Prabhas was cornered and Balayya added to it asking if it is Sanon or Shetty, hinting at Anushka Shetty. Towards the end of the call, Prabhas asked Ram to clarify his remark and Ram finally revealed that he was just joking.