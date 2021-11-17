Superstars are made in India due to the kind of roles they do in superhit films, which lead to a rabid fan-following. However, to maintain than insane level of stardom, it's necessary to give back to the fans as we've seen how some stars have faded away due to the disconnect they later develop with fans. Well it doesn't seem Rebel Star Prabhas will ever face that problem. given how much he goes out of his way to keep his fans happy, especially after how his fanbase has burgeoned to all corners of the country after . Also Read - Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan confirms MEGA-CLASH with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam via this latest BLOCKBUSTER announcement

A picture is currently doing the rounds on social media, where Prabhas can be seen with a diehard fan of his, dedicating a few moments from his hectic schedule to said fan. A mere glimpse of the photograph depicts how much of a fan the individual in question is of , with how he has shaved his head so that that the actor's name is visible on his skull. However, the main reason the picture is going viral is because of a gift item in it. Reports suggest that the star has gifted said fan an expensive Fossil watch. Check out the pic below:

For the uninitiated, this isn't the first time that Prabhas has showered gifts on his diehard fans, with the specially crafted souvenirs he had delivered to his international fandom at the time of Baahubali 2's release immediately coming to mind. On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, costarring , which will release in theatres on 14th January 2022.