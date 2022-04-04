Prabhas having a hard time maintaining weight due to THESE reasons? Read deets

Prabhas' weight gain has been a hot topic of discussion. Fans who saw Radhe Shyam were surprised as he looks quite lean in the film, but his appearance kind of fluctuated when people saw him during the promotions. In fact, it even lead to speculations if the makers tried to alter his look on screen by using CGI. Prabhas is one of the most muscular men of the South Indian film industry and he really bulked up for Baahubali. Moreover, he has been having issues with his knees. Reports have come up that he has been advised a major knee surgery that needs a convalescence period of three to four months. As per a report in Great Andhra, the actor was having knee issues for a long time. This did not allow him to workout as he did like to. This is one of the reasons why is looking a little bulkier. Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeen Exclusive Interview: Actor Suhail Nayyar says-'It was a big opportunity sharing the screen with Mr. Rishi Kapoor'-Watch Video!

Sources also told Great Andhra that Prabhas' body took a hit after Baahubali. He really stretched himself to gain that mammoth physique for Baahubali. Every actor will admit that reducing weight post that is quite a Herculean task. It should be noted that he is doing films back-to-back, which does not give him dedicated time for health or weight management. Close sources also said that his sleep patterns are very erratic. He sleeps late at night and gets up close to the afternoon.

Close sources told the portal that Prabhas is a foodie, which makes it little harder for him. We know that he loves to eat, and feed people. Anyways, many actors have dealt with this weight gain issue after a film situation, and we are sure that Prabhas and his team will find a way out. He can get the best of sources, and just needs some time to sort out this matter. On the work front, he has two big films like Salaar and Project K.