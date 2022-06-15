Prabhas' heartfelt gesture for Deepika Padukone after her health scare on Project K sets will win you over [Exclusive]

Deepika Padukone left her fans supremely worried after the news broke out her feeling unwell on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad. Reportedly the actress complained of her racing and was immediately rushed to the hospital and was under observation for few hours and later she resumed to the shoot. When Deepika was rushed to hospital, reportedly everyone on the sets of Project K was super tensed, however later it was said that Deepika is normal and he can immediately get back to work. However, there is no official statement by Deepika or her team on the same. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and other cast members attend director Om Raut's house party [View Pics]

While BollywoodLife has learnt that Deepika's sudden health scare left the makers and her leading hero worried and he has postponed this scene owing to her current health status. A close source to BollywoodLife reveals They were to shoot crucial scenes together. But Prabhas has asked for a reschedule. And shoot later. Requested to postpone one week schedule. Deepika is feeling better now after medical attention. So, if she is ok, then they will shoot. Prabhas has left decision on her." This is indeed so endearing. He is called Darling for a reason in the industry.

Deepika and Prabhas will be seen together for the first time Project K and this collaboration of the couple has left their fans excited to witness their romance. Prabhas became an overnight star in Bollywood with the release of and Baahubali 2 and since the Hindi audience is waiting for him to create the same magic with his films. His last releases and Radhe Shyam failed to impress and everyone has a lot of hopes with Project K.