Prabhas has arguably the most money riding on his upcoming movies as compared to that of any other actor currently in all of Indian cinema. There's Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit. For those waiting for any Salaar update or Project K update, today is your lucky day as we've got some inside scoop on the latest developments of these movies for you right here. Apparently, Prabhas is shooting for them together and there's a major reason connected to the debacle of Radhe Shyam behind it.

Salaar update or Project K update

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Prabhas has recently shot two high-octane action scenes, one each for Salaar and Project K back-to-back. Apparently, he took keen interest in each of these scenes and made sure that they turned out to be better than earlier conceived. The idea to do them back-to-back was also Prabhas' as our source adds that he wants to ensure that he maintains the same intensity for both films and scrutinise every detail minutely. Also, he's keen that they're release soon one after the other and evaporate all the bad press generated by Radhe Shyam being a total washout.

Prabhas does not want a repeat of Radhe Shyam

After the debacle of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas' confidence seems to have been shaken and the actor is said to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure there's no repeat for either Salaar or Project K. Said source concludes that under no circumstance does he want a repeat of Radhe Shyam, besides the fact that he can't even afford such an encore. So, Prabhas is reportedly triple-checking everything about Salaar and Project K as it seems that he also has more say on these projects than Adipurush.