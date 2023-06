A wise man never sits on his mistakes; he realises them and moves on, and it seems like Prabhas too has adapted to be the wise person in his life as he is not letting any negativity affect him. Prabhas has moved on from the constant chatter and negativity around his latest release, Adipurush. The actor took to his Twitter and welcomed Kamal Haasan for his next film, Project K. Earlier, there were reports that the legendary actor will be making his appearance in the film as a villain he is has charged a whopping amount of rupees 150 crore to be a part of this film. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal was REJECTED for a role in Katrina Kaif’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan

Prabhas has thanked Kamal Haasan for being a part of his film Project K, which stars him and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role, who is right now resting as he suffered an injury while shooting the same film.

A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment - #Prabhas via Instagram.… pic.twitter.com/mKkJkWIe6F — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) June 25, 2023

#KamalHaasan on #ProjectK “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years . A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co stars… pic.twitter.com/KALqC2c7iG — GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) June 25, 2023

Ever since Prabhas' Adipurush failed at the box office, his fans started rooting for his next release, Project K, and believe that this film will be a game changer for him. This film also marks Deepika Padukone's debut in South Asia, and their chemistry will definitely create fireworks at the box office. Project K is a much-needed box office hit for Prabhas. The actor also has Saalar in his kitty starring Shruti Haasan as his leading lady in the film.

Prabhas faced a lot of criticism for his role as Raghav in Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, and the superstar's fans slammed the filmmaker for almost spoiling his career.