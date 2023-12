While everyone is eagerly waiting for Prabhas' Salaar right now, there's excitement running through fans for his next ventures as well. The fans are already looking forward to the mass action with Salaar. But after the record-breaking success of Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, fans are excited for Spirit even more. And now, the production designer of Ranbir starrer has claimed that Prabhas' Spirit will be bigger than Animal.

Prabhas' Spirit to be bigger than Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal is raging at the box office. And from tomorrow, the film will have a tough fight from Dunki. After that Salaar storm is arriving in cinemas on 22nd December. Let's see how each of the movies performs. So far all the movies have ample buzz already. The advance bookings for Dunki and Salaar are in full swing. And while all that is good, Prabhas' next Spirit has started generating buzz too. Now, the production designer of Animal, Suresh Selvarajan, has said that Spirit is going to be bigger than Animal.

Suresh told India Today that Animal is his first movie with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Soon they will be working on Spirit. Selvarajan promises that the Spirit will be bigger than the Animal. He has not much of an idea about the upcoming movie. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has told Suresh that they are going to work on his next movie. He confirmed that he is a part of Spirit. And more than that, he is happy that the audience is going to watch the movie. He is eager to work with Sandeep on Spirit now.

Spirit will be produced by T'Series Bhushan Kumar. No other details of Prabhas starrer Spirit have been revealed yet. If reports are anything to go by, Prabhas was said to begin shooting for Spirit in December 2023.

Animal box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer Animal has minted Rs 523.69 crore. It is all set to break record of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 in a couple of days. Worldwide, the movie has collected Rs 851.25 crores. What are your thoughts about Spirit being bigger than Animal? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life here.