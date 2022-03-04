It’s been almost two years since COVID-19 started impacting our lives. Now after three waves of the pandemic, while it still isn’t over, things are looking much better. Many filmmakers have announced new release dates for their films and if all goes well we will see many films releasing in 2022. Talking about South films, there are many which fans are eagerly waiting for. Apart from the films, there is also excitement to see different pairs on screen. From Prabhas-Pooja Hedge to Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh and more, here’s a look at some of the pairs and we want you to pick the one which you are most excited for. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan and more; 5 period films moviegoers are excited for

Prabhas-Pooja Hedge in Radhe Shyam



Pooja will be seen in Radhe Shyam. The promos are out and we can't wait to see their love story on screen. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas OPENS UP about criticism on his Hindi diction in Saaho; Sunny Leone SLAMS trolls over daughter Nisha and more

Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata



Maheh Baby and Keerthy Suresh are all set to star in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is slated to release on May 12.

Surya-Priyanka Arul Mohan In Etharkkum Thunindhavan



Surya and Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen together in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film is scheduled to release on March 10.

Vijay-Pooja Hegde in Beast



Vijay and Pooja Hegde will be seen together in Beast. Directed by Nelson, it’s a black comedy action-thriller film.

Prabhas-Shruti Haasan in Salaar



Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is an action thriller film. It will be great to watch Prabhas and Shruti Haasan together.

