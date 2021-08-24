Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam being re-shot? Here's what we know

After , the pan-India star of the entertainment industry, will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, where he will be romancing . While the major part of the film has been wrapped up by the makers, the latest reports suggest that the filmmaker is reshooting some of the scenes, which might push the film at the box office. The shooting of love-story drama is currently happening in Kadapa, where the makers are filming some crucial sequences including . Also Read - Hashtag Day: South biggies dominate social media in 2021 with Valimai, Master and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata grabbing Top 3 spots; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy too make it to the list

Woke up to this surprise! ? Radhe Shyam to release on my favourite festival… Sankranti has been lucky for me….fingers crossed for this EPIC LOVE STORY! Can’t wait for you to see this ❤️ I PROMISE you, my heart and soul has gone into this one… https://t.co/uKMT1tJDj8 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) July 30, 2021

As per the reports, Prabhas wanted to reshoot some of the scenes, where he was keen on enhancing certain facial expressions so that it would uplift the quality of the film. The handsome hunk has donned the image of a lover boy after a long time and we are sure that he will impress us with his charming presence. The film also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.

Talking about the film, actress Bhagyashree said, "Prabhas' film, which is a period film set in the 1970s, is based in Europe. It is a love story. The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film." The film is set to hit the screens on January 14 and will lock horns with 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and 's Bheemla Nayak. So, are you excited for this pan-India venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.