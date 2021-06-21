Prabhas-Prashanth Neel, Allu Arjun-Sukumar: 5 biggest director-actor collaborations that promise to shatter records left, right and centre

From the past one decade, we have seen south films garnering recognition across the country due to their entertaining plots and larger-than-life visuals. In fact, post the monstrous success of franchise, we saw many films from Kollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood impressing the north-Indian audience thus making them pan-India hits. While we are waiting for the cinema halls to reopen, we have shortlisted the collaborations between blockbuster directors and megastars that promise to shatter every record possible. So, let's meet them... Also Read - From Lamborghini Urus to Richard Mille automatic flyback chronograph watch: Most expensive things owned by RRR actor Jr NTR

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel

With Salaar, we will see the pan-India Baahubali star Prabhas joining hands with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel. The first look of the action-thriller has already garnered a monstrous response from fans. Also starring in a lead role, the film is set to hit the screens in 2022.

Allu Arjun-Sukumar

The Rangasthalam helmer and Stylish Star Allu Arjun are collaborating for the third for Pushpa after Arya and Arya 2. The pan-India project, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and in pivotal roles, is set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It will be released in multiple dubbed languages including Hindi.

, Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli

After Baahubali franchise, the blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli is set to entertain us with another magnum opus in the form of RRR, which features the ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, , Olivia Morris, and . The film has already shattered records with its pre-releases business.

Ram Charan-Shankar

The ace filmmaker Shankar who is known for films like , , 2.0 and others, is joining hands with Ram Charan for a pan-India project, which is tentatively titled 'RC15'. The film will be bankrolled by popular producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers are yet to announce the female lead of the film.

Rajinikanth-Siva

Popular Kollywood filmmaker Siruthai Siva, who is known for delivering massy blockbusters like Viswasam, Vivegam, Vedalam and others, has collaborated with megastar Thalaivar Rajinikanth for the upcoming biggie titled Annaatthe. The commercial entertainer also stars , Nayanthara, Meena and Khushboo in key roles.