and 's Radhe Shyam was released a few days ago, however, it failed to live up to its expectations at the box office. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial opened on a positive note in theatres amid high expectations. Prabhas' popularity helped the movie earn a few crores but the film crashed at the box office in its 1st weekend and never recovered from the slump, according to reports. Also Read - RRR Day 1 Box Office Estimates: Will SS Rajamouli beat the Rs 122-crore Baahubali 2 record with the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer?

The makers have Radhe Shyam have claimed that the movie has made a business of Rs 200 crore from its ticket sales worldwide. The film's spokesperson Nikil Murukan had tweeted, "#RadheShyam made business of 400 Crores in just 10 days It has globally collected over 200 crs via theatrical release & 200+ crs via non theatrical rights.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Salman Khan threatens to leave Chiranjeevi's Godfather, RRR maker SS Rajamouli says shooting Ram Charan's intro was scary and more

However, these numbers are in stark contrast to the other estimates that state Radhe Shyam's worldwide collection has been below Rs 150 crore mark. "#RadheShyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the BoxOffice and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster,” Andhra Box Office tweeted. Also Read - Prabhas' Adipurush to Chiyaan Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan: Check the Top 5 most-awaited Tamil and Telugu film releases

#RadheShyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the BoxOffice and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster. — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 21, 2022

Ormax Media also had a similar observation about the film's collection that it made Rs 120 crore in 10 days and didn't make any impact in the Hindi belt. "Radhe Shyam opened to average response in the Hindi markets and could never pick its collections. The first day box office for the Hindi version was Rs 4.50 crore nett and it managed to collect only Rs 14 crore over the weekend. While the content appreciation was missing, it also faced stiff competition from The Kashmir Files. The net collection of the Hindi version is Rs 18 crore. The Telugu version opened to big first day of Rs 37 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana but could not grow in that market as well. The film dropped heavily across all languages from Monday onwards,” Gautam Jain, Partner, Ormax Media told The Indian Express.

According to the reports, Radhe Shyam has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore approximately by its producers UV Creations. Prabhas plays the titular role in Radhe Shyam, a palmist who can find out about both the past and future of a person. Pooja Hegde essays the part of his love interest in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.