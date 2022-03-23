Fact-check: Has Prabhas' Radhe Shyam really made Rs 400 crore in 10 days or is it a double disaster? Find out here

Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam claimed that it made a business of Rs 400 crore in just 10 days worldwide. However, the film's collection has been below Rs 150 crore mark.