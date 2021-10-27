Prabhas, Ram Charan and other 5 celebs from South who have pan-India biggies under their belt

Post the monstrous success of franchise, we saw many regional films taking pan-India approach. This step didn't only remove the language barrier but also gave many south actors nationwide fandom. In fact, we have listed some of the south actors, who have biggies releasing in multiple languages that promise to take the box office by storm. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Pooja Hegde proves Allu Arjun wrong, BTS from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast leaked and more

So, let's meet them...

The star has not one or two but 5 pan-India films which will be released in multiple languages including Hindi. These ventures are Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit. In fact, some of them will also be released in English language. Also Read - Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is a perfectionist — here's why

While the actor is gearing up for his first pan-India venture, RRR, which is scheduled to hit the screens on January 7, 2022, he recently started the shooting of his another biggie, which is tentatively titled RC 15. This pan-India venture is directed Shankar and also stars in a key role.

Jr NTR

Apart from SS Rajamouli's RRR, the 'Young Tiger' of Tollywood, Jr NTR has two pan-India ventures with filmmakers and Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

The Stylish Star of Tollywood will be next seen in his first pan-India project, Pushpa, which is set to hit the screens on December 17. Directed by , the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and in pivotal roles.

Yash

Post KGF, Yash will be seen in the sequel of this pan-India venture, which will arrive in cinema halls on April 14, 2022. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars , Srinidhi Shetty and in noted roles.

The Rowdy star is currently busy with his debut pan-India film, Liger, which is directed by Temper helmer . The film is co-produced by and also features boxing legend Mike Tyson alongside , and .

The handsome hunk of Mollywood is set to impress the nation, with the country wide release of Kurup, which is set to release on November 12. The film marks the second collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and director Srinath Rajendran after .