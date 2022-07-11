Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu to clash at the box office in 2023?

Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu are top Telugu stars. Prabhas, Ram, and Jr NTR have also become pan-India stars and even Hindi moviegoers eagerly wait for their films. But, what will happen if all these stars plan to clash on a date? Well, it will surely be the test of their stardom, but it will also affect the collections of their movie. Reportedly, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu are eyeing a big holiday to release their respective films. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor TROLLS wife Mira Rajput over her selfie in the bathroom; leaves fans in splits

According to Mirchi 9, 30th March 2023 is an amazing date for a film to release. On 30th March, Thursday, there's Ram Navami, so the movie will get an extended weekend. Plus, there are two more holidays in next week, 5th April (Babu Jagjivan Jayanti) and 7th April (Good Friday). So, this will also benefit the movie.

The report in the portal suggests that Prabhas' Salaar, Ram Charan's RC 15, Jr NTR's NTR 30, and Mahesh Babu's SSMB28, all are eyeing a 30th March release. The official release date of all four films is not yet announced, but Salaar and RC 15 are already on floors, and SSMB28 will start rolling soon. It is not yet known when NTR 30 will go on the floors.

So, let’s see which films will release on 30th March and if there will be a clash of the titans at the box office.

Well, Prabhas is the only actor who currently has multiple films lined up. Apart from Salaar, he will be seen in Adipurush (January 2023 release), Project K, Spirit, and Maruthi's next. It is not yet confirmed when Spirit and Maruthi's next will release. But, Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K are slated to release in 2023. Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, and Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.