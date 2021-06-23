Prabhas REJECTED brand endorsements worth Rs 150 crore in the last year and the reason will make fans of the Salaar star proud

Prabhas is one of the most loved stars in the South as well as the Bollywood industry. He has given so many amazing films to the Telugu and Bollywood industry and it won't be wrong to say that he is one of the actors with no haters. However, the surprising thing is that the actor has rejected so many brand endorsements last year. He has been approached by different brands but the actor has some strict policies about associating himself with a brand. A source close to Zoom Digital tells them that Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. Hence the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. The source shared that he has declined brand endorsement offers worth over ₹150 crores in just the past year. Also Read - After KGF and Pushpa, THIS Prabhas' pan-India film to release in two parts?

The source also shared the reason behind Prabhas rejecting the offers. He said that the reason he has rejected all these brand endorsements is not that he is not open to endorsing but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. The source informed that Prabhas understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely. Hence this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive. Talking about his films, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. While the film was scheduled to hit the screens on July 30, the makers have pushed the release due to the pandemic crisis. Also Read - Prabhas-Prashanth Neel, Allu Arjun-Sukumar: 5 biggest director-actor collaborations that promise to shatter records left, right and centre

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more