Prabhas' Salaar ambitions to create hurdle in Jr NTR's Pan India dreams?

Say what? All is not well between south superstars Prabhas and Jr NTR. there are strong reports of the Baahubali star's film Saalar has high ambitions to create problems in RRR star's pan India dreams. Well, reportedly Jr NTR's Pan India film NTR30 is yet to hit the floors and while his film with Saalar director Prasanth Neel too is not getting progressed as planned due to him being occupied with Saalar for more than expected time. There are reports that the film is being made in two parts and the initial plan of Neel was to finish Saalar part one with Prabhas and then start his work with NTR on his film and then resume for the second part of Saalar.

Prabhas wants Neel to finish both the parts of Saalar and then move to NTR's film

However, that isn't happening and the reports suggest that Prabhas has insisted Neel finish both the parts of Saalar and only then he can move to his film with the RRR star. Reportedly he is extremely adamant that Neel completes both the parts of Saalar and only then leave. While Neel is helpless and in a fix as he will not be able to work with NTR unless he finishes Saalar and in that case, Jr NTR has no work right now as all his projects are on hold.

After the massive success of RRR. Jr NTR has planned to make his every film pan India film and he has gained a lot of love in the Hindi industry as well. But we wonder if this long will make the audience lose their interest in his films. As there is one person who is going up to rule the Hindi audible once again with Pushpa part 2. Pushpa 2 is right now the most waited film., and Prabhas' Saalar too will join the league. Jr NTR is not in the race right now.