and starrer Salaar has been in the news since its inception. While the first look of the lead actor and Jagapathi Babu, who plays the main antagonist in the pan-India film has left the fans excited, the latest reports suggest that the makers have shot the film with the 'Dark Centric Theme' technology. This technology is used in popular films like Batman Trilogy, Tenet, Matrix and others. Salaar has become the first film to use to technology and we can certainly expect something unique and new from Salaar.

In the last month, we saw Prabhas treating costar Shruti Haasan with some best delicacies on the sets of the film. The actress had expressed gratitude to the star and shared a video on one of her insta-stories, writing, "Prabhas is the most epic human being ever. What! Feast mode. I am trying to be cool and calm. Not possible. This is mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style. This is gongura mamsam, only the most legendary dish ever in the history of food. Chicken biryani, Chapala pulusu, paneer, kebabs, more. Crab, veg Manchurian, dal and if that was not enough, one more type of dal."

Talking about the film, is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent and dark shade avatar. While the film was scheduled to hit the screens on April 14, 2022, since director Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 has taken this slot, we are expecting the makers to unveil the new release date soon.