South actor is one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema and has managed to win hearts across the globe. Here is a piece of good news for all Prabhas fans that will fill their heart with sheer happiness. Prabhas is reportedly said to be in talks with Pathaan director 's upcoming spy thriller. According to the latest report, Prabhas upcoming film is expected to go on the floors in mid-2023. There is no official confirmation about the same as of now.

Prabhas will soon collaborate with Siddharth Anand for a spy thriller and reportedly the director will soon finalize the script. Post the script finalization, the movie will likely go on the floors sometime in June. Both Prabhas and Siddharth are busy working on their respective ongoing projects. Meanwhile, Siddharth has also simultaneously prepping for his collaboration with actor Prabhas. Reportedly, Prabhas upcoming film will be made on a large scale and they will probably start shooting for it in mid-2023 after Siddharth locks the script. Moreover, there are rumours that the film will be shot in India and abroad too.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. The actor is all set to be seen in the mythological drama Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and the film is an adaptation of The Ramayana. The movie will release on September 28, 2023. The movie also features , Saif Ali Khan, and in main roles, Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's Project K starring , and Sandeep Reddy. While Siddharth is gearing up for the release of Pathaanstarring and Fighter featuring in lead role.