Prabhas starrer Project K and Salaar shoot to be affected; actor to undergo major knee surgery?

was last seen on the big screen in Radhe Shyam which didn’t do well at the box office, and within one month of its release, the movie was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Now, the actor has interesting films lined up like Adipurush, Project K, Salaar and Spirit. The shooting of Adipurush has been wrapped up and Spirit is yet to go on the floors. Project K and Salaar are under production, but the shooting of these films will be reportedly affected as according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Prabhas will be undergoing major knee surgery. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: Randhir Kapoor takes a jibe at the couple's much talked about shaadi

A source from Hyderabad told the portal, “His leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film, I think. He had been advised surgery a few years back. However, the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid. Now he’s finally gone for it.” Reportedly, the actor has already left the country for surgery. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 10 worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie goes past PK, 2.0 to become fifth highest grosser of all time

Well, we are sure Prabhas’ fans would be worried about their favourite star’s health, and they must be praying for his speedy recovery. The actor’s next release will be Adipurush which is slated to hit the big screens in January 2023. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in it, and reportedly, the makers are planning to unveil the first look poster of the actor on Ram Navami this year. Also Read - Attack box office collection day 3: John Abraham starrer completes lacklustre first weekend; completely CRUSHED by RRR tsunami

Recently, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, Om Raut, director of Adipurush, was all praises for Prabhas. He said, “Prabhas is one of the nicest persons to work with. He is kind-hearted and also very logical. Apart from all his gestures like bringing us home-cooked lunch, the best aspect of him is that he always looks out for people on the sets irrespective of how big or small they are.”