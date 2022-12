The KGF franchise starring Yash and Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara are two projects produced by Hombale Films that have emerged as the breakout films on the Indian cinematic landscape. While the production company has a mammoth year coming up with four movies lined up for release next year, the makers have promised that starrer Salaar will be bigger than any other films that have made so far. Also Read - South news weekly rewind: Naatu Naatu song from RRR shortlisted for Oscars 2023; Kannada actor Darshan attacked with slipper and more

Sharing the update on the shoot of Salaar, Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, the founders of Hombale Films were quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, "The shooting for Salaar will be done by January. Almost 80 per cent of the shoot is done. Only the climax is remaining, which we will wrap up in January. It will be bigger than any of the other movies we have made so far.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas shuns rift rumours wiith Adipurush director Om Raut; Ram Charan-Upasana turn Secret Santa at family gathering and more

With Prabhas' Salaar scheduled to release in September 2023, the production company also plans to release 's Dhoomam next year. Bagheera starring Srimurali will also be coming before the end of 2023. The next film lined up is Tyson with and the shooting for the film is expected to start in 2024. In all, they have a huge line-up of 14 movies coming up in the next two years. Also Read - Nayanthara terms Prabhas and Jr NTR as brats; reveals how the RRR star told her that no one would look at her

KGF Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, opened up a new market for films from down south, more so for films from Karnataka. The state had earlier delivered top-rated films from directors such as , it was KGF that re-introduced Kannada cinema to a new generation of cinema goers and also tasted widespread commercial success.

Kantara which was released earlier this year in September, furthered the pan-India grip of Kannada cinema. While at surface level, these stories may look like breakout successes, scratching the surface a bit will reveal that the reason behind the success of these stories are their rootedness, a philosophy that the makers of both these movies, Hombale Films, stand by.

Recently, Prithviraj had introduced his new character from Salaar on his birthday. His character of Vardharaja will match that of Prabhas in the film, and will create a great drama that fans will lap up.

After the box office success of KGF franchise and Kantara, Prashanth Neel and Homebale's next film Salaar has become one of the most awaited movies in the Indian film industry as it unites the filmmaker with the star Prabhas. It also stars , Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and others in the key role. The movie is being released pan India in 5 languages.

With IANS Inputs