Telugu moviestar Prabhas recently faced a great personal loss with the passing of his uncle and mentor Krishnam Raju. The Baahubali actor was inconsolable at his funeral and several top Telugu A-listers who came to the funeral of his uncle were seen trying their best to pacify Prabhas, but to no avail, such was his state. Given his dejected psychological space and physical demeanour at his uncle's funeral, one would imagine that Prabhas may take a considerable break from work to get back into a better mindset. However, that won't be the case from what we have learned. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan-Jr NTR for Oscars 2023, KGF 2 saves Kannada film industry, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon buzz and more

Prabhas focusing only on work as per uncle's teachings

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Prabhas has wasted no time in diving headlong into work, including both film shoots and other commitments to keep his mind occupied and not occupied with thoughts of uncle Krishnam Raju no longer being a part of his life. This is also in keeping with his uncle's life teaching, who, as per our source, has always advised Prabhas that no matter what the situation, work comes first, and it's only through work that one can not only move ahead in life, but also leave all troubles behind. If anything, his uncle would've wanted Prabhas to do nothing else at this point, and it's in his honour that the actor is keeping himself so busy. Also Read - Adipurush: What's brewing between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon? Actress' latest statement has fans excited