Prabhas is unstoppable, and he is on a signing spree. The latest update about the pan-India star is that he has signed his next film with Manchu Vishnu and has Nupur Sanon as his leading lady in Kannappa. Prabhas is all set to begin shooting for Kannappa, and after romancing Kriti Sanon in Adipuruh, the Saalar star will be sharing the screen with the National Award winner's sister, Nupur Sanon. Prabhas fans are extremely elated with his latest news and have been trending his name on Twitter and are hailing him as the king. Manchu Vishnu's dream project Kannappa has only gotten bigger with Prabhas' entry as Lord Shiva, and the star will reportedly have 15–30 minutes of screen time in the film.

RebelStar #Prabhas is indeed making a cameo appearance as "Lord Shiva" in Manchu Vishnu's high-budget prestigious movie #BhaktaKannappa ??? pic.twitter.com/y3TYJdBLZS — BoxOffice Ka Baap (@BoxOfficeKaBaap) September 10, 2023

#Prabhas will act as Lord Shiva in a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu #BhaktaKanappa ? pic.twitter.com/xtqKKbSFTs — NIkhil (@Attitudist) September 10, 2023

As we said earlier Manchu Vishnu's Big Budget film #Kannappa casting will surprise you, #Mohanbabu is using all his strong relations to bring legends and stars across the industries, There would be at least 20 Big Names#Prabhas is the First Name, He'll be doing a cameo pic.twitter.com/I2z0FY50rX — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) September 10, 2023

once news confirm ayyaaka #Prabhas eh movie lo unna (Either 5mins, 15mins or 30mins or full length role) as a fan ga naa side nundi Full Support untadi because PRABHAS is Part of that Project! [#Kannappa] Official ga vachaaka kuda inkenduku stress avvadam... Edo buzz ante… — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) September 10, 2023

Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva in Kannappa, and fans are hailing him as Demi God, as in his next, he will be portraying the role of Lord Vishnu. There are reports that Kannappa will not be a full-fledged film by Prabhas, but the Baahubali star will be seen doing a cameo in the said film.

While Prabhas is also waiting for the release of Saalar, the film has been delayed due to the VFX not yet completed, and it was claimed that due to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the makers delayed the release, but Ramesh Bala, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, confirmed that the delay is genuine as the makers are not satisfied with the VFX work. Fans are eagerly waiting for Saalar.