Prabhas to team up with his Mirchi filmmaker Koratala Siva soon? [Deets Inside]

Prabhas and filmmaker Koratala Siva both need a hit to get a boost in their respective careers. Prabhas' last two films, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, have failed to make a mark at the box office and Siva's last directorial Acharya also was a box office dud. Prabhas has many interesting films lined up like Adipurush, Project K, Salaar, Spirit, and Maruthi's next. Meanwhile, Siva is currently working on NTR30 starring Jr NTR. But reportedly, soon Prabhas and Koratala Siva team up again. The two had earlier worked in Mirchi which was a super hit at the box office.

According to a report in Telugu360, recently met and discussed about working together, and the actor has given a positive response to it. The movie will be produced by UV Creations, and they will start working on it once Prabhas wraps up all his current professional commitments.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Prabhas in Koratala Siva. Mirchi was the third highest grossing Telugu film of 2013. It was collected Rs. 80 crore at the box office worldwide.

Currently, Prabhas is juggling between the shooting of Project K and Salaar. The former, which is directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars and in the lead roles. Salaar is being directed by KGF fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel and also stars in the lead role.

Talking about Adipurush, the movie is slated to release in January 2023, and it also stars Saif Ali Khan and in lead roles. The movie is based on Ramayana and Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, Kriti portrays the role of Sita, and Saif will be seen as Lankesh. Fans of Prabhas are super excited about the movie.